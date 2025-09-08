  1. Realting.com
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$1,643
;
4
ID: 28520
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se magacin, povrsine 186m2, u Gornjoj Gorici.   Objekat se sastoji od suterena i prizemlja.   Oba nivoa su identicne kvadrature od po 93m2.    Magacin je prostoran i funkcionalan, idealan za skladištenje razne vrste robe   Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, sa odličnim pristupom sa glavnih saobraćajnica i lako dostupnim za kamionski saobraćaj.    Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!     

Miami, United States
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,643
