  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj

Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj

Miami, United States
from
$152,569
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28796
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana. The large house has 125 square meters, and the small one has 65 square meters. Terraces are not included in that square footage. The price of a large house is 80,000 EUR, while the price of a small house is 50,000 EUR.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Susanj, Bar
Miami, United States
from
$645,486
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,291
Cottage Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
You are viewing
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Miami, United States
from
$184,257
Porodična  se nalazi 7 km od centra Podgorice, put Spuza. Plac je 954m², kuca je 260m². Prizemlje ima centralno grijanje na cvrsta goriva. Na prizemlju se nalazi dnevna soba, trpezarija, kuhinja, 3 spavace sobe, hodnik i ostava. Gornji sprat nije pregradjivan, postoji manje kupatilo. Na plac…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Izdaje se porodična kuća površine 220m², pažljivo uređena i dekorisana u rustičnom stilu, koja odiše toplinom i šarmom. Enterijer je osmišljen tako da spaja komfor i eleganciju – veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, tri prostrane spavaće sobe, moderno kupatilo, dodatna prostorija…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Show all Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
A luxuriously furnished house for rent, covering an area of 360m2, located in Gorica C. Layout: Basement: office, laundry room, toilet, and garage with one parking space. Ground floor: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, terrace, and toilet. First floor: en…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications