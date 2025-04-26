Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in United States

North Carolina
28
Huntersville
28
28 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 5th floor in the CEN…
$1,037
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment is fully equipped and designed in high standard. It has beed renovated recentl…
$851
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a charming 2-room apartment with an area of ​​34m2 on the first floor / high ground…
$572
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio on 6th floor with an area of ​​32m2 with a …
$585
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
For rent a spacious and bright house in a quiet, prestigious estate, on street Wycieczkowa, …
$2,527
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Huntersville, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​21 m2, located in a renovated tenement hou…
$519
per month
2 room apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 room apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Nice, around 40m2 2 rooms apartment located in Mokotów area – Cyberentyki Street. Living roo…
$1,144
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 6th floor in the CEN…
$1,011
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer a new and very spacious 2-room apartment with an area of ​​50m2 on the 4th floor in…
$638
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Welcome to a new and sunny 2-room apartment located at ul. Jackowskiego 47. This modern apar…
$638
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Zaspa VVita – a modern residential complex in Gdańsk that combines a high standard of living…
$904
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Welcome to Wojskowa Street, located in the desirable Grunwald district! I am excited to pre…
$665
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer a new, sunny and spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​55m2 on the 6th floor …
$944
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
MODERN 3-room apartment, at Jana Kazimierza street, Warsaw The apartment has 56m2 and consi…
$1,596
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer a big 2 rooms apartment with an area of 45m2, on the 2nd floor of new apartment bui…
$732
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer a modern designed apartment in Old City of Łódź. It was fully renovated in 2018. It…
$798
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 2nd floor in the CEN…
$1,037
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For rent a newly renovated and fully furnished (40 m2) 2-room apartment in a newly built bui…
$692
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
For rent: 3-room apartment with 2 balconies, parking space, and storage unit! Fully furnishe…
$1,330
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 5th floor in the CEN…
$1,037
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 4th floor in the CEN…
$1,011
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio on 2nd floor with an area of ​​32m2 with a …
$585
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer a stylish and very spacious 2-room apartment with an area of ​​47m2 on the fifth fl…
$777
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We present a high standard, 2 rooms, 70 m2, apartment for rent. It is located on 1st floor …
$1,117
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 3rd floor in the CEN…
$1,037
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the Nowa Sienna building, where we are pleased to offer you a comfortable three-r…
$1,463
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Huntersville, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer a new, spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​70m2 on the 4th floor in the CEN…
$1,024
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Huntersville, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio on 3rd floor with an area of ​​32m2 with a …
$585
per month
