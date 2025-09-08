  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$1,584
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28463
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran i funkcionalan trosoban stan, površine 120m2, u jednom od najtraženijih djelova Podgorice, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spaveće sobe, dva kupatila, garderober i dvije terase. Nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno održava. Stan je idealan za porodice ili višečlano domaćinstvo. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini škola, vrtića, marketa, kafića i svih važnih sadržaja koje nudi gradski život. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, Old Bakery - Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,408
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,584
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 50m2, na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u Master kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo, ostava i terasa. Stan je opremljen unikatnim namjestajem visokog sjaja, koji pruza modera…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 104 m² na Prodaju – Atlac Capital, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$4,108
Na prodaju jednosoban stan 104m2 u zgradi Oaza. Stan je pozicioniran na cetvrtom spratu u zgradi koja posjeduje dva lifta i recepciju sa osobljem, visoki plafoni i velika terasa koja gleda na dvorisnu stranu zgrade. Orjentacija Jug Cijena: 3500€ m2
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
An unfurnished apartment of 59m2 is located in Dalmatinska street. It is the first floor in a newer building (the building was moved into in 2022). There are three inverter air conditioners in the apartment. Ceramics, sanitary ware, locks and parquet floors in the apartment are of very good …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications