  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$704
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2, u naselju Krusevac.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispred zgrade je dostupno privatno parking mjesto.   Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit! 

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$528
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$998
For rent: Beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment, 92m², on the seventh floor of a residential building in the City Quarter. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet, storage room, and terrace. The apartment is equipped with a multi-split…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Prodaje se jednosoban stan povrsine 58m2. Udaljen je od hotela Splendid 200m. U sklopu novog hotelskog kompleksa sa 4 zvjezdice. Stan ima prelijep pogled na more. Kompletno opremijen namjestajem i tehnikom • Garano mjesto; Kupac je oslobodjen placanja poreza od 3% na promet nepokretnosti. Ko…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
An unfurnished apartment of 59m2 is located in Dalmatinska street. It is the first floor in a newer building (the building was moved into in 2022). There are three inverter air conditioners in the apartment. Ceramics, sanitary ware, locks and parquet floors in the apartment are of very good …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications