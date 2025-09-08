  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$645
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se polunamjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 69m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, pod Ljubovic. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. U stanu je instalirana kuhinja. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$880
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Miami, United States
from
$275,799
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 45m2 for rent, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$645
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Miami, United States
from
$134,965
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$70,417
Luxuriously furnished studio available for sale. The studio apartment is 25 m2. It is located on the first floor in Veliše Mugoše Street at the foot of the Gorica hill, just a few minutes from the city center
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 35 m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 35 m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 35 m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 35 m2, Stari Aerodrom
Miami, United States
from
$82,153
Prodaje se manji jednosoban stan od 35m2 u Venturi Park-u. Stan je istočno orjentisan i odlično struktuiran. Plaćanje: avansno Rok završetka: oktobar 2024 godine
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Na prodaju namješten stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 125m2, koncipiran je kao duplex i prodaje se namješten. Nalazi se na 4. spratu zgrade koja ima lift i čiji ulaz se redovno održava. Stan je orjentisan istočno, osvijetljen je i prostran
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications