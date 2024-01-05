Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in United States

5 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
5 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
€445,408
7 room house with air conditioning in Miami-Dade County, United States
7 room house with air conditioning
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 7
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in Bellapais with Bellapais Abbey is called the most striking example of medi…
€809,833
3 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Luxury Villa 2+1 in Tatlysu will attract your attention! This stunning project, located righ…
€578,452
4 room house in Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room house
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Villa 3+1 in Edremit will attract your attention! This new project is located in the Edremi…
€462,762
5 room house in Slidell, United States
5 room house
Slidell, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Schedule your private showing of this beautiful, massive Acadian home on acreage with full-l…
€547,899
5 room house in New Orleans, United States
5 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own in the Lower Garden District at an affordable price. This well-pr…
€502,241
2 room house in New Orleans, United States
2 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Charming cottage nestled on tree lined Memphis Street, just 2 blocks from Harrison Avenue. T…
€534,202
5 room house in Tangipahoa Parish, United States
5 room house
Tangipahoa Parish, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Welcome to this incredible 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Pontchatoula! Situated on an over…
€546,986
4 room house in New Orleans, United States
4 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Newly constructed home nestled in the sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood. Meticulously …
€546,986
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Seize this incredible opportunity! Embrace the best of both worlds by owning and residing in…
€547,808
3 room house in Lexington, United States
3 room house
Lexington, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a spacious lot in the desirable…
€310,476
5 room house in San Diego, United States
5 room house
San Diego, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
This modern coastal craftsman is located in one of La Jolla's upscale and playful coastal ne…
€3,93M
4 room house in San Antonio, United States
4 room house
San Antonio, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and location in this beautifully appointed 4…
€200,000
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
€109,580
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating in Detroit, United States
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
€83,098
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating in Detroit, United States
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
€83,098
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
€105,014
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
€118,711
3 room house in Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
€502,149
4 room house in Calabash, United States
4 room house
Calabash, United States
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
€656,566
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Detroit, United States
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Detroit, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
€127,843
Villa with sauna in California, United States
Villa with sauna
California, United States
Area 1 320 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
€21,94M
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 800 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
€7,90M
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 672 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
€9,60M
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 910 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
€15,72M
Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna in California, United States
Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna
California, United States
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
€23,57M
House with terrace in California, United States
House with terrace
California, United States
Area 958 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Mansion in Beverly Hills Impressive Mansio…
€17,46M
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 870 m²
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
€13,31M
