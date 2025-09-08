  1. Realting.com
  4. Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$533,993
;
10
ID: 28747
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Na prodaju kuća površine 200 m2, u Donjim Kokotima, sagrađena na placu od 1200 m2. Kuća ima četiri spavaće sobe. Prodaje se namještena. Pored kuće nalazi se ljetnjikovac površine 40 m2,  a u dvorištu je bazen 8 x 4 m. Dvorište je ograđeno , a u njemu se nalazi parking prostor za 6 do 8 automobila.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,526
Izdaje se lijepo opremljena trosobna kuca, povrsine 135m2, na placu od 600m2, u naselju Murtovina, u Podgorici. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Kuca se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke. …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
Prodaje se porodična kuća od 147m2 u Gornjoj Gorici. Nalazi se u blizini magistralnog puta Nikšić - Podgorica. Sastoji se od tri zasebne cjeline koje se mogu lako povezati. Stukturu ukupno čine četiri spavaće sobe, sa tri kupatila. Ispred kuće je kultivisano dvorište koje je u potpunosti o…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Show all Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
A family house of 147m2 in Gornja Gorica is for sale. It is located near the highway Nikšić - Podgorica. It consists of three separate units that can be easily connected. The structure consists of four bedrooms with three bathrooms. In front of the house is a cultivated yard that is comple…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
