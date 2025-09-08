  1. Realting.com
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 90 m² na Izdavanje – Masline, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 90 m² na Izdavanje – Masline, Podgorica

Miami, United States
$1,056
4
ID: 28549
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor, povrsine 90m2, u naselju Masline. Struktura: open space prostorija i dva toaleta. Prostor se nalazi u blizini hotela Keto. Posjeduje video nadzor, dva klima uredjaja, ozvucenje kao i 4 privatna parking mjesta. Izdaje se na duzi vrmenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$822
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$19
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
A business space of 97 m² is available for rent, located in Preko Morače, spread over two levels. Layout: Ground floor and basement. Ground floor: Large open space area. Basement: Open space area and two toilets. The property is situated near the courthouse and is ideal for an agency,…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Commerce Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
Lokacija Objekt se nalazi uz samu magistralu što mu daje brojne pogodnosti za razne vrste djelatnosti. U vrlo prometnoj ulici u blizini Rocky Pistolata, idealna je opcija za slične lokale ali i za razne druge namjene, jer se cijeli prostor može prilagoditi skladišnom prostoru. Interijer i …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
Location The facility is located next to the highway itself, which gives it many advantages for various types of activities. In a very busy street near Rocky Pistolat, it is an ideal option for similar shops but also for various other purposes, since the entire space can be adapted to wareh…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
