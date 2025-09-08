  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$763
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, trosoban stan, od 135m2, na drugom spratu privatne kuce, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo i tri terase. Dnevni boravak posjeduje klima uredjaj. Ispred kuce je dostupno privatno parking mjesto. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini jedne mjesecne kirije!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$563
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment 104m2 in the Oasa building
Miami, United States
from
$4,108
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$144,354
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 92m2, na sedmom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, ostava i terasa. Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje koja po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 78m2, Momisici - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,408
For rent: Luxuriously furnished two-bedroom apartment, 78m², on the first floor of a residential building, in Momici. Structure: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet, and two terraces. It has a multi-split system. It is located in a newly built …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Izdaje se polunamjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 69m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, pod Ljubovic. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications