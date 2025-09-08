  1. Realting.com
  Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat

Miami, United States
from
$1,291
;
9
ID: 28790
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United States
  State
    Florida
  Region
    Miami-Dade County
  City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban i nov stan od 45m2 u Tivtu. Nalazi se u ul. Tripovića na drugom spratu zgrade. Opremljen je sa stilom i okusom. Najbolji dio stana je terasa sa koje se pruža otvoren pogled na more.  

Location on the map

Miami, United States
