  4. Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

from
$293,403
;
8
ID: 28675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Na prodaju namješten stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 125m2, koncipiran je kao duplex i prodaje se namješten. Nalazi se na 4. spratu zgrade koja ima lift i čiji ulaz se redovno održava. Stan je orjentisan istočno, osvijetljen je i prostran.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
from
$232,375
Residential quarter Stan 33 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
from
$88,021
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
from
$1,760
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
from
$1,174
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
from
$129,097
You are viewing
from
$293,403
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
from
$134,965
U potpunosti opremljen i nov jednosoban stan prodaje se u Dobroti. Stan ima 29m2 i sjajnu tarasu od 32m2 sa pogledom na Bokokotorski zaliv. U sklopu cijene je uključeno parking mjesto.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
from
$1,056
Izdaje se lijepo opemljen jednosoban stan, površine 57m2,  smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u Budvi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakod…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
from
$166,653
An unfurnished apartment of 59m2 is located in Dalmatinska street. It is the first floor in a newer building (the building was moved into in 2022). There are three inverter air conditioners in the apartment. Ceramics, sanitary ware, locks and parquet floors in the apartment are of very good …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Show all publications