Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin

Na prodaji jednosoban stan od 46,47 m2 u Kolašinu, naselje Breza.
Riječ je o novoj stambenoj zgradi, modernog i atraktivnog izgleda.
Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini hotela Breza sa 5 zvezdica i budućeg hotela Splendid.
Ulica ima grijače ispod asfalta na dionicama uspona. Grijači su takođe postavljeni na prilaznim stazama i platou. Sanitarije koje su korišćenje su Villeroy i Boch Hansgrohe.
…
PREDVIĐENA IZGRADNJA NEKOLIKO LUKSUZNIH STANOVA U NASELJU BREZA
HOTELI OD KOJI JE JEDAN VEĆ U IZGRADNJI (HOTEL BREZA).
TAKOĐE, PLANOM PREDVIĐENA IZGRADNJA GONDOLE KOJA ĆE
POVEZITE KOLAŠIN SA SKI CENTROM. POČETNA STANICA JE
PLANIRAN DESNO U NASELJU NEDALEKO OD NAŠEG KOMPLEKSA.
TREBA NAGLASITI DA SE KOLAŠIN SMATRA ZA NAJBRŽE RASTEĆI SKI CENTAR U
REGION. OTVARANJE DIONICA AUTOPUTA KOJA ĆE GA POVEZATI NA
PORED TOGA IDE PODGORICOM. OSIM NOVIH ŽIČARA KOJE JE
OTVORENO ZA POSLEDNJIH PAR GODINA, OČEKUJE SE DA BUDE ZA
SLEDEĆE SEZONE PRIPREMITE I SKIJAŠKE STAZE ZA SNAGE
IZGRADNJA BOB STAZE KOJA ĆE ZNAČAJNO POBOLJŠATI NIVO SKIJSKOG PODRUČJA
PODIĆI.
BLIZINA BIOGRADSKOG JEZERA SA NAJSTARIJOM KIŠNOM ŠUMOM U
EVROPA, TAROM RAFTING, PLANINARSTVO, JAHANJE, VOŽNJA
BICIKLIMA U PITOTE PROSTORE BJELAŠKIH PLANINA I DR
MOGUĆNOST RAZVOJA TURIZMA VAN ZIMSKE SEZONE.
