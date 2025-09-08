Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Izdaje se porodična kuća površine 220m², pažljivo uređena i dekorisana u rustičnom stilu, koja odiše toplinom i šarmom. Enterijer je osmišljen tako da spaja komfor i eleganciju – veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, tri prostrane spavaće sobe, moderno kupatilo, dodatna prostorija i dvije odvojene ostave obezbjeđuju savršen raspored i funkcionalnost.
✨ Svaki detalj enterijera pažljivo je biran kako bi se postigla udobnost i prijatan ambijent, dok rustični elementi daju posebnu toplinu i osjećaj doma.
🌳 Eksterijer upotpunjuje kultivisano dvorište, uređeno s puno pažnje, koje pruža mir i prostor za uživanje na otvorenom – idealno za porodična druženja, djecu i trenutke opuštanja.
📍 Lokacija je mirna, a u neposrednoj blizini se nalaze škola, vrtić i dom zdravlja, što čini ovu kuću savršenim izborom za porodični život.
Location on the map
Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return