  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C

Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C

Miami, United States
from
$519,910
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28837
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

In a new residential building, in a quiet and unique part of Gorica C, a 164m2 penthouse for sale with a garage. Only ceramics are installed in the apartment, while all other finesse are intended for the buyer to rearrange according to his ideas. The apartment is excellently designed, has a triple orientation, one master bedroom and three bedrooms in a separate wing. The garage space is located right next to the elevator

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Miami, United States
from
$151,396
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Miami, United States
from
$224,160
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Miami, United States
from
$519,910
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,584
Izdaje se prostran i funkcionalan trosoban stan, površine 120m2, u jednom od najtraženijih djelova Podgorice, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spaveće sobe, dva kupatila, garderober i dvije terase. Nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade,…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
On the seventh floor of the building, a fully furnished apartment of 43m2 is for sale. Oriented south-east, the apartment includes a garage space as part of the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Show all Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Residential quarter Stan 29 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota
Miami, United States
from
$134,965
U potpunosti opremljen i nov jednosoban stan prodaje se u Dobroti. Stan ima 29m2 i sjajnu tarasu od 32m2 sa pogledom na Bokokotorski zaliv. U sklopu cijene je uključeno parking mjesto.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications