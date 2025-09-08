  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat

Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat

Miami, United States
$554,531
ID: 28442
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United States
  State
    Florida
  Region
    Miami-Dade County
  City
    Miami

About the complex

Porodična Kuća u Tivtu – Naselje Dumidran Kompletno renovirana prizemna kuća sa četiri spavaće sobe i dva kupatila. Uz garažu za jedno vozilo i dodatni privatni parking u dvorištu, ova nekretnina nudi praktičnost i udobnost. Izuzetna lokacija – svega 15 minuta hoda do centra Tivta, a samo 2 minuta vožnje do aerodroma. Osnovne informacije: Površina kuće: 118 m² Garaža: 24 m² Površina placa: 425 m² Broj spavaćih soba: 4 Broj kupatila: 2 Parking: Garaža + spoljašnji privatni parking Parcela ima koeficijent izgrađenosti 1.00 i koeficijent zauzetosti 0.40. Legalizovana nekretnina sa mogućnošću nadogradnje do ukupno 425 m² (spratnost P+2+Pk), što predstavlja odličnu priliku za dalju investiciju ili proširenje. Idealna za cjelogodišnje stanovanje ili kao sekundarni dom nadomak mora.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

