  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva

Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva

Miami, United States
from
$322,743
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28683
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

U potpunosti opremljen stan nalazi se u atraktivnom dijelu kompleksa Old Bakery. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, odlične strukture i organizacije, sa pogledom na dvorišnu stranu. Mogućnost dodatne kupovine garažnog mjesta.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$880
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 72sq.m - Donja Lastva
Miami, United States
from
$404,896
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, Old Bakery - Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$563
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$822
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
A one-room apartment with an area of ​​58m2 is for sale. It is 200m away from the Splendid hotel. Within the new hotel complex with 4 stars. The apartment has a beautiful view of the sea. Fully equipped with furniture and appliances • Garage place; The buyer is exempt from paying the 3% tax …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, na prizemlju privatne kuce, u Zagoricu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke - u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih z…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Show all Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 125sqm - Momišići
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Furnished apartment for sale in Momišići. The apartment has 125 m2, it is designed as a duplex and is sold furnished. It is located on the 4th floor of a building with an elevator and whose entrance is regularly maintained. The apartment is oriented to the east, it is bright and spacious
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications