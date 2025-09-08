  1. Realting.com
  Cottage Kuća 140 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 140 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

from
$2,582
9
ID: 28561
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Ova prelijepa nekretnina smještena u srcu Tološke šume predstavlja idealno mjesto za sve koji traže mir i privatnost, ali i komfor savremenog života. Stan se prostire na tri prostrane sobe, od kojih svaka nudi udobnost i funkcionalnost, a sjajan dnevni boravak čini srce prostora. Dnevni boravak je opremljen modernim namještajem i savremenim elementima, pružajući svjetlost i harmoniju tokom cijelog dana. Nekretnina se odlikuje stilizovanim dvorištem od 300m2, koje je idealno za opuštanje ili okupljanje sa prijateljima i porodicom. Ispred se nalaze dva parking mjesta, a atraktivna minimalistička arhitektura se savršeno uklapa u prirodni ambijent Tološke šume. Ovaj stan nudi sve što vam je potrebno za komforan i luksuzan život, a lokacija je savršena za ljubitelje prirode i u isto vrijeme se nalazi u neposrednoj blizini svih urbanih sadržaja.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

