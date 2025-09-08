Cottage Kuća 140 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Ova prelijepa nekretnina smještena u srcu Tološke šume predstavlja idealno mjesto za sve koji traže mir i privatnost, ali i komfor savremenog života. Stan se prostire na tri prostrane sobe, od kojih svaka nudi udobnost i funkcionalnost, a sjajan dnevni boravak čini srce prostora. Dnevni boravak je opremljen modernim namještajem i savremenim elementima, pružajući svjetlost i harmoniju tokom cijelog dana.
Nekretnina se odlikuje stilizovanim dvorištem od 300m2, koje je idealno za opuštanje ili okupljanje sa prijateljima i porodicom. Ispred se nalaze dva parking mjesta, a atraktivna minimalistička arhitektura se savršeno uklapa u prirodni ambijent Tološke šume.
Ovaj stan nudi sve što vam je potrebno za komforan i luksuzan život, a lokacija je savršena za ljubitelje prirode i u isto vrijeme se nalazi u neposrednoj blizini svih urbanih sadržaja.
Location on the map
Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return