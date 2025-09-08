  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$18
;
3
ID: 28777
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

U novom stambeno poslovnom objektu Ventura Park na Starom Aerodromu, izdaju se dva poslovna prostora u sivoj fazi. Površine ovih poslovnih prostora su 41.49 m2 i 27.65 m2. Prostori imaju sprovedenu ventilaciju do krova objekta pa se mogu opremiti i kao objekat brze hrane ili slično. Takođe pogodni su i za apoteku, obzirom na neposrednu blizinu Doma zdravlja, ali i druge djelatnosti. Postoji mogućnost zakupa pojedinačnog prostora, ali i zajedno (kao jedan poslovni prostor).

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
