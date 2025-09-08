Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Skoro svaki apartman je projektovan tako da ima pogled na more, planine i grad.
Kompleks se gradi po nasavremenijim standardima gradnje i imaće brojne sadržaje koji će pružiti budućim stanarima luksuzno i ugodno mjesto za život. Posjedovaće krovni bazen, teretanu, saunu, uredjeno dvorište sa vidikovcem, dječijim igralištem, klupama i fontanom.
U podzemnim spratovima zgrade nalazi se parking sa 105 mjesta s pojedinačnim ostavama .
Stanovi se prodaju nenamješteni, u finoj završnoj obradi, a svi apartmani imaju klima uredjaj, opremljeno kupatilo i podno grijanje u kupatilu.
Lokacija kompleksa je izuzetno povoljna, jer se nalazi na ekološki čistom mjestu sa jedinstvenim urbanim pejzažom, daleko od gradske buke i okružen obiljem vegetacije što stvara atmosferu za opuštanje i mir.
Zgrada će biti u potpunosti gotova u avgustu.
Aerodrom Tivat je udaljen samo 30 minuta voznje automobilom, dok je aerodrom Podgorica udaljen jedan sat vožnje.
