  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$352
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28455
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamješten jednosoban stan, površine 60m2, na prvom spratu privatne kuće, u Vranićima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u mirnom i porodičnom okruženju, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za svakodnevni život. Ispred kuće su dostupna dva parking mjesta. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 100sq.m - 4th of July
Miami, United States
from
$25,819
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$554,531
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$411
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$352
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 92m2, na sedmom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, ostava i terasa. Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje koja po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Miami, United States
from
$134,965
A fully equipped and new one-room apartment is for sale in Dobrota. The apartment has 29m2 and a great terrace of 32m2 with a view of the Bay of Kotor. A parking space is included in the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 44m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u ulici 4. Jula, u Podgorici.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se r…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications