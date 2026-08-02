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New Apartments in Sultangazi, Turkey

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Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Show all Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$312,000
Stara Tem Sultangazi is a new housing project in European Istanbul. It covers 23,500 square meters and has 7 buildings. Each building has 13 floors. It offers apartments in different sizes from 68 to 204 square meters. This makes it great for families looking for comfort and modern design. …
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building V Yeşilada
Apartment building V Yeşilada
Apartment building V Yeşilada
Apartment building V Yeşilada
Apartment building V Yeşilada
Show all Apartment building V Yeşilada
Apartment building V Yeşilada
Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$443,717
V Yeşilada is a luxury residential project in Sultan Ghazi, Istanbul, spanning 151,390.85 m² with 75% green space. Developed by İsra Holding, it offers apartments and villas. V Yeşilada ensures comfort, safety, and modern living with advanced earthquake systems, social facilities, and nat…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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