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Apartment in a new building Stara Tem Sultangazi

Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$312,000
;
11
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ID: 38883
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sultangazi

About the complex

Stara Tem Sultangazi is a new housing project in European Istanbul. It covers 23,500 square meters and has 7 buildings. Each building has 13 floors. It offers apartments in different sizes from 68 to 204 square meters. This makes it great for families looking for comfort and modern design.

Stara Tem Sultangazi is known for its great location next to the TEM highway. This makes transportation easy all over Istanbul. The project includes many facilities. These are an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath, a sauna, green spaces, and playgrounds for children. All these features improve the quality of life. They also make the project a great choice for living and investing.

 Features of the Stara Tem Sultangazi Project

  1. Strategic Location – Its proximity to the TEM highway makes it easy to access various parts of Istanbul.
  2. Modern Design – It boasts high-quality facades and a comfortable residential environment.
  3. Integrated Social Facilities – Includes an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath, a sauna, and a steam room.
  4. Extensive Green Spaces – Features gardens and playgrounds for children, providing a family-friendly environment.
  5. Indoor Parking Spaces – Ensures the comfort and security of residents.
  6. Comprehensive Security System – Equipped with surveillance cameras and 24-hour security.
  7. Sports Facilities – Offers tennis and basketball courts to promote a healthy lifestyle.
  8. On-site Commercial Shops – Provides residents with easy access to daily necessities.
  9. Proximity to Vital Amenities – Located near shopping centers, schools, and hospitals.
  10. Promising Investment Opportunities – A prime location and integrated facilities make it an ideal choice for investors.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sultangazi, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Transportation

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Apartment in a new building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$312,000
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