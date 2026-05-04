Apartment in a new building Stara Tem Sultangazi

Stara Tem Sultangazi is a new housing project in European Istanbul. It covers 23,500 square meters and has 7 buildings. Each building has 13 floors. It offers apartments in different sizes from 68 to 204 square meters. This makes it great for families looking for comfort and modern design.

Stara Tem Sultangazi is known for its great location next to the TEM highway. This makes transportation easy all over Istanbul. The project includes many facilities. These are an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath, a sauna, green spaces, and playgrounds for children. All these features improve the quality of life. They also make the project a great choice for living and investing.

Features of the Stara Tem Sultangazi Project