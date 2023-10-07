UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Marmara Region
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
5
3
486 m²
2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
213 m²
2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
9
5
538 m²
3
€1,67M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3
1
108 m²
5
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
4
240 m²
23
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
6
5
227 m²
1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court
Kurtkoey, Turkey
5
183 m²
1/2
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
€659,500
Recommend
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m²
1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
470 m²
1/3
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
257 m²
1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
263 m²
1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
€1,87M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
353 m²
1/1
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
5
225 m²
1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6
311 m²
1/3
Villa 5 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,61M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
7
366 m²
1/3
Villa 5 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,84M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6
260 m²
1/2
Villa 4 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
533 m²
1/2
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,24M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
572 m²
1/2
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,80M
Recommend
