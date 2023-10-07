Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
90
Bueyuekcekmece
16
Bursa
14
Beylikduezue
10
Kocaeli
7
Besevler Mahallesi
4
Niluefer
4
Silivri
4
18 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,67M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
€610,000
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 23
€990,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court in Kurtkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with tennis court
Kurtkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
€659,500
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 470 m²
Floor 1/3
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
€1,28M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
€1,87M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,07M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 311 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,61M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 366 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 5 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,84M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
€1,21M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 533 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,24M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,80M

