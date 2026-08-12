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Pool Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
93
Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Yalova
3
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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
ID ST BI-382Basic information:Bahçeşehir districtTerm of completion of construction: April 2…
$690,000
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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