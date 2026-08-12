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Seaview Villas for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
93
Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Yalova
3
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13 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$839,008
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$649,741
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Near the Sea in Büyükçekmece Istanbul The chic villas are situated in a villa…
$1,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Triplex Villa with Sea View in Akköy Yalova for Sale Due to its proximity to major …
$408,737
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villa with a pr…
$744,375
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Şile, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Detached Villas Offering Investment Opportunities in İstanbul Şile Şile, a coastal se…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
Forest-View Villas with Private Pools in a Gated Community in Sapanca Sapanca, the hidden pa…
$587,421
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
General information  Location: Buyukcekmekme/Kumburgaz  Construction Company: ACET …
$942,874
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
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