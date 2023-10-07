Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
90
Bueyuekcekmece
16
Bursa
14
Beylikduezue
10
Kocaeli
7
Besevler Mahallesi
4
Niluefer
4
Silivri
4
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,56M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,22M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious Detached Villa in İstanbul Close to the Beach. Spacious villa for sale is located …
€9,14M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€1,06M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€288,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View House with 4 Floors and Lift in Istanbul Kartal. The 4-story house is located in th…
€4,57M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€863,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€842,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€999,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa 
€640,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€1,71M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Istanbul, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
€707,963
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
€707,963
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 533 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,24M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,80M

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir