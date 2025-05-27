Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
3
Bursa
10
Yalova
5
Buyukcekmece
16
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kocaali, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kocaali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$143,666
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
230 M2 BODRUMLU, BAHÇELİ, ŞÖMİNELİ, SAUNALİ, JAKUZİLİ YATIRIM DEĞERİ OLAN KAT MÜLKİYETLİ VİL…
$274,645
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 57 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: * High-value luxury in Bahcesehir's growing market…
$820,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
⭐️   We continue to serve our respected customers thanks to our 20-year experience. ⭐️   W…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$810,000
