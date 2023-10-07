Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
90
Bueyuekcekmece
16
Bursa
14
Beylikduezue
10
Kocaeli
7
Besevler Mahallesi
4
Niluefer
4
Silivri
4
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uelkue, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€614,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,08M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€288,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€216,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxuriously Equipped 6+1 Villa in Bursa. Located in Nilufer Demirci, this unique villa stand…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
€995,055
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir