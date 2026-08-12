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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
93
Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Yalova
3
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9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$754,761
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$649,741
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Detached Pool and lift in Yalova Kadıköy The triplex villa is located in …
$680,901
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$796,308
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Triplex Villa with Sea View in Akköy Yalova for Sale Due to its proximity to major …
$408,737
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$577,035
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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