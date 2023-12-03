Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Osmangazi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Osmangazi, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Osmangazi, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Detached House with a Spacious Garden in Bursa. The detached house is located in Bur…
€746,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir