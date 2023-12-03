Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sapanca
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sapanca, Turkey

Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mahmudiye, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mahmudiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Special Design Spacious Villas Close to Lake Sapanca in Sakarya The villas are located in Un…
€684,000
