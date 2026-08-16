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Villas for sale in Sapanca, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake Sapanca View Villas Surrounded by Nature in Sakarya Sapanca Sapanca is a charming town …
$439,560
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$648,930
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Sapanca in a Complex with Private Pool These villas are in one of the mos…
$550,607
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
Forest-View Villas with Private Pools in a Gated Community in Sapanca Sapanca, the hidden pa…
$586,466
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
Leave a request
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