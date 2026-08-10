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Pool Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
115
Beylikduzu
53
Buyukcekmece
45
Basaksehir
34
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7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
These semi-detached villas are located in a residential complex in Ümraniye, istanbul, a fas…
$1,41M
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Discover these exquisite triplex villas located just 2 km from Gurpınar Beach in the thrivin…
$1,84M
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4 bedroom house in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Basaksehir is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after locations in Istanbul, attractin…
$512,525
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
ID ST BI-382Basic information:Bahçeşehir districtTerm of completion of construction: April 2…
$690,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
$1,50M
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Property types in Istanbul

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
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