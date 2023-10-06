Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduezue
27
Bueyuekcekmece
25
Fatih
17
Basaksehir
16
Kadikoey
9
Ueskuedar
9
Eyuepsultan
8
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beykoz, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 31
€643,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
€536,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,67M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
€610,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€175,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 40
€501,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
€350,000
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 23
€990,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a site with…
€535,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 23/23
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
€822,000
Duplex 6 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 226 m²
Floor 23/23
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
€1,11M
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
€1,07M
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
€1,19M
Duplex 6 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
€1,05M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with parking covered
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 470 m²
Floor 1/3
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
€1,28M
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/4
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
€558,500
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
€538,200
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
€1,56M
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,61M
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
€596,700

