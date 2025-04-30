Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu
41
Buyukcekmece
31
Fatih
28
Eyupsultan
21
111 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A stylish investment that offers a 24/7 lively city environment, offering a variety of activ…
$551,000
5 bedroom house in Tuzla, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
-This flat is in the form of 4,5+1. -Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınterıor,white…
$1,88M
3 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
With this project located in Istanbul Fatih, we make you live the old Istanbul spirit that y…
$638,000
1 bedroom house in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 16
PROJECT FEATURES  •Security,  •Gym ,  •Privete Parking ,  •Art gallery,   •24/7 technic…
$158,256
2 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 18
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  ULAŞIM KOLAY ÖNÜNDEN MİNİBÜS  VE İETT OTOBÜSLERİ GEÇMEKTEDİR.
$197,538
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Kagithane, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore b…
$963,529
2 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
About the complex Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family con…
$277,071
2 bedroom house in Esenler, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Esenler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located in a central location, this project is very rich in terms  of transportation network…
$423,000
1 bedroom house in Esenler, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Esenler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Located in a central location, this project is very rich in terms  of transportation network…
$296,000
3 bedroom house in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Located in Kadıköy, this project offers many opportunities for both transportation and vario…
$1,65M
2 bedroom house in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 12
Our project, located in the central region of Istanbul, provides you with ease of transporta…
$491,000
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık
$396,227
2 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAINMENT …
$288,000
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
135 M2    AÇIK HAVUZ   ÇOCUK OYUN PARKI   ASANSÖR    KAPALI OTOPARK    KAMELY…
$238,822
1 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
$262,500
2 bedroom house in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in Üsküdar with its history and unique living culture, this project offers you a ple…
$352,468
1 bedroom house in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
* The project is located in Şişli, one of the central districts of Istanbul. * The project …
$364,220
2 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Co…
$312,500
1 bedroom house in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
?The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is …
$378,000
4 bedroom house in Ogumce Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ogumce Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
A villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz district …
$1,51M
4 bedroom house in Çekmeköy, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
$2,69M
6 bedroom house in Tuzla, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
-This flat is in the form of 5,5+1. -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas offer you …
$2,91M
3 bedroom house in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury b…
$390,000
8 bedroom House in Çekmeköy, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 880 m²
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
$6,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
$1,38M
1 bedroom house in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important re…
$387,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
230 M2 BODRUMLU, BAHÇELİ, ŞÖMİNELİ, SAUNALİ, JAKUZİLİ YATIRIM DEĞERİ OLAN KAT MÜLKİYETLİ VİL…
$274,645
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 000 m²
-Referans Beylikdüzü Project located in 31.000m2 area and %70 of this area has Landscape and…
$400,514
