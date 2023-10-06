UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Istanbul
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
136 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
228 m²
6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€667,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
9
6
896 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,56M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
4
476 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
3
417 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,22M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
217 m²
12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€348,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
3
2
221 m²
9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,25M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
1/9
Apartments in Istanbul a Few Minutes Distance to E-5 Highway. New Turkey apartments are loca…
€393,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
6
348 m²
6
Uskudar Apartments with Bosphorus and Maiden’s Tower Views. Luxury apartments for sale are i…
€1,29M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
7
4
719 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€6,11M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
6
3
613 m²
17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€4,77M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
5
New Flats with Lake and Sea Views in İstanbul. The flats are located in Büyükçekmece, close …
€467,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
1
255 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€965,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
7
850 m²
4
Capacious Detached Villa in İstanbul Close to the Beach. Spacious villa for sale is located …
€9,16M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
6
3
561 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,39M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
7
6
450 m²
4
Capacious 4 Storey Villas With Swimming Pool in Istanbul. Luxury villas for sale are located…
€1,21M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
223 m²
5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,10M
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
335 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€954,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
380 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€757,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
335 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€734,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
240 m²
4
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Newly built real estate is lo…
€534,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Maltepe, Turkey
7
4
260 m²
5
Sea View Flats Within Walking Distance of the Coast in Maltepe. Flats for sale in Istanbul a…
€519,000
Recommend
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
9
2
360 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€634,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
2
295 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€470,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
253 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€469,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
244 m²
7
Real Estate in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. The main highlights of real estate …
€434,000
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Besiktas, Turkey
5
2
325 m²
5
Historical Mansion for Sale in Istanbul Near the Bosphorus. The mansion in Besiktas Arnavutk…
€2,24M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
8
7
423 m²
4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€1,07M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
7
382 m²
4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€944,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
140 m²
5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€358,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
3
197 m²
5
Family Concept Real Estate with Pool in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Real estate in Beylikduzu, Ista…
€343,000
Recommend
