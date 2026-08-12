Seaview Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

;
Fatih
116
Beylikduzu
53
Buyukcekmece
44
Basaksehir
34
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,41M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$1,90M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$474,323
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,889
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Near the Sea in Büyükçekmece Istanbul The chic villas are situated in a villa…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$755,915
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Mansion 12 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical Mansion in Fatih with Sea View Restorable for Big Investments The mansion for sal…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Only 600 m from the Marina in Büyükçekmece Büyükçekmece is one of İstanb…
$380,843
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in 25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/4
Only a few 3+1 apartments left – extremely limited stock! Price starts from just $405,000…
$400,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$398,345
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villas with Private Pool in İstanbul Büyükçekmece These elegant villas are located …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Eyüp İstanbul The apartments are loc…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Near the Sea in Büyükçekmece Istanbul The chic villas are situated in a villa…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Project Close to the Sea in Üsküdar İstanbul The flats are located in the Çengelk…
$733,988
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$460,474
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 17
Seafront Real Estate for Sale Near Marmaray Train Station in Kartal, Istanbul The properties…
$550,491
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 13/13
Duplex Apartments with Unique Marina Views in Kadıköy Kalamış Kadıköy is one of Istanbul’s m…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments within Walking Distance of Metro, Marmaray, and Ferry in Üsküdar İstanbul The apa…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in İstanbul Büyükçekmece The villa with a pr…
$744,375
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/17
Seafront Real Estate for Sale Near Marmaray Train Station in Kartal, Istanbul The properties…
$485,863
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Şile, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Detached Villas Offering Investment Opportunities in İstanbul Şile Şile, a coastal se…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for Sale Close to the E-5 Highway and Metro in Maltepe, Istanbul Located in Küçük…
$367,170
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$5,00M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$990,192
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Project Close to the Sea in Üsküdar İstanbul The flats are located in the Çengelk…
$733,988
Leave a request

Property types in Istanbul

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go