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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
116
Beylikduzu
53
Buyukcekmece
44
Basaksehir
34
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık
$396,227
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
$768,287
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
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3 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
$239,578
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAKSİTLİ SATILIK D…
$242,122
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Property types in Istanbul

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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