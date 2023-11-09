Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€290,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€207,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€60,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€85,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€122,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€80,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€113,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€137,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€109,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€363,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€314,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€251,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€244,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities in Ankara, Oran Apartments are located…
€492,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities in Ankara, Oran Apartments are located…
€264,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€406,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€499,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€364,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 26
Urban Life Apartments at the Intersection of Important Routes in Ankara Luxury apartments ar…
€426,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 28
Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Apartments a…
€385,000
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Semi-Detached Villas in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Villas for sale are located in th…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxurious City View Flats within a Boutique Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxurious flats for sale…
€170,000
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€1,49M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€637,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€619,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€429,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€403,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€260,000
