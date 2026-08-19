Residential properties for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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apartments
53
houses
15
73 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxurious Apartments within a Beach Concept Complex in Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey,…
$365,753
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxurious Apartments within a Beach Concept Complex in Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey,…
$540,528
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Flats for Sale in a Residential Complex in Çankaya Beytepe Çankaya Beytepe is one of Ankara’…
$397,005
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Flats for Sale in a Residential Complex in Çankaya Beytepe Çankaya Beytepe is one of Ankara’…
$319,456
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Flats for Sale in a Residential Complex in Çankaya Beytepe Çankaya Beytepe is one of Ankara’…
$150,468
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/6
Luxurious 3-Bedroom Apartments in Ankara with Forest View Turkey’s capital, Ankara, is the c…
$240,749
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Villas with Smart Home System in a Complex in Çayyolu, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Türkiye…
$1,90M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 17/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$571,779
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Apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
Apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The new apartments are located in Çankaya, Antalya's new popular residential center. The reg…
$819,586
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,060
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5 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxury Apartments with Valley Views Near Embassies in Oran, Çankaya, Ankara Çankaya is one o…
$897,022
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Capital Marine
$53,065
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$605,345
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in a Gated Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Ankara The project is located in…
$166,788
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 38
Apartments with Panoramic City and Valley Views in Çankaya Oran Çankaya, one of the most pre…
$251,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 15
Brand-New Valley View Apartments in Oran, Çankaya Ankara These unique valley view apartments…
$272,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$709,515
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 38/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$856,511
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$184,161
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4 bedroom house in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas Near Schools and Universities in Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Ankara, the …
$490,758
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$189,952
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Apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
Apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Capital Marine
$53,959
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Capital Marine
$131,263
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 22
Newly Built Valley View Apartments in Ankara Çankaya These valley-view apartments are in Çan…
$313,668
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villa with Large Garden in Ankara Çayyolu Çankaya is one of the largest districts in…
$574,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$237,441
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious and Elegant New Apartments in Küçükesat, Çankaya The capital of Turkey, Ankara is …
$230,332
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$307,881
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$417,839
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in a Privileged Location in Alacaatlı, Çankaya, Ankara The capital city of Ank…
$626,179
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