Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kayseri
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Kayseri, Turkey

Sarız
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pınarbaşı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pınarbaşı, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover the charm of Yalova with these stylish beachfront apartments located just steps fro…
$248,340
Leave a request
Apartment in Sarız, Turkey
Apartment
Sarız, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Embark on a journey where your dreams come true at our new villa project in Antalya/Alanya/T…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Apartment in Sarız, Turkey
Apartment
Sarız, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury Villa with sea view in Bektas-Alanya. The villa for sale is located in Bektas Distri…
$1,41M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sarız, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sarız, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Modern Sea-View Apartments in Esentepe, North Cyprus Explore luxurious sea-view apartments …
$143,555
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kayseri

apartments

Properties features in Kayseri, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes