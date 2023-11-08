Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Etimesgut

Residential properties for sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

apartments
5
houses
5
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
€240,130
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in Boutique Project in Ankara Eryaman The stylish flats are located in Ankara,…
€138,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Real Estate with Quality Materials in a Prestigious Location in Ankara New real esta…
€135,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Boutique Villa Complex in Ankara Turkey Luxury houses are located in Bağl…
€473,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas for Sale with Large Private Gardens in Ankara, Baglica The luxury villas for…
€509,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Apartments with 3 Bathrooms in Ankara Etimesgut Brand new luxury apartments with mode…
€237,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 15
Real Estate in a Prestigious Project with Lake Views in Eryaman Ankara Real estate for sale …
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 15
Real Estate in a Prestigious Project with Lake Views in Eryaman Ankara Real estate for sale …
€234,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses in a Boutique Project in Ankara Bağlıca The houses are located in one of the most pre…
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Brand New Villas with Detached Large Gardens in Ankara The villas are situated in the Bağlı…
€618,000

Properties features in Etimesgut, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir