  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Boğazlıyan
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Boğazlıyan, Turkey

apartments
11
houses
3
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/12
Luxury apartments for sale in the beautiful complex SERENİTY RESİDENCE. Which includes the e…
$249,267
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 15
Project   OT REMAX LOCA ➜ ? TESE.Layout 2 + 1 - 3 + 1 QUARTERS穿 武 15 floors✅ 2 + 1 AMERICA…
Price on request
Room 4 bedrooms in Ovakent, Turkey
Room 4 bedrooms
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$826,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
For lovers of the paradise town of Gazipasha a new burning offer! Gazipasha is 180 km from A…
$137,661
4 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/11
$157,155
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Apartments in a residence with a large Olympic pool and security. Underground parking. La…
$222,040
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartments for sale with a sea view and water park in Mersin   Apartments with a magnificent…
$84,583
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale fully furnished apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 90 sq.m with access to the garden. …
$109,684
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ovakent, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 + 1 with views of the sea and the fortress at Alanya Bektash, entitled to Turkish ci…
$450,445
4 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/12
$166,972
House in Ovakent, Turkey
House
Ovakent, Turkey
Area 450 m²
Villa in the Kestel area with stunning views of the sea, city and fortress in Alanya. An ex…
$1,74M
2 bedroom apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartment for sale 2 + 1Our apartment has views of the pool and the sea. For sale with furni…
$72,671
4 bedroom house in Ovakent, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Elite villas and nbsp; KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship! KIWI Su…
$1,46M
Apartment in Ovakent, Turkey
Apartment
Ovakent, Turkey
New project and nbsp; OT REMAX LOCA 武 ? BEGINS FOR SALE !!!Apartment planning: ✅ 1 + 1 - an…
$94,984
