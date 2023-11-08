Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pursaklar, Turkey

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€97,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€107,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yeni Karakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yeni Karakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxury New Properties in a Complex in Pursaklar Ankara Modern-designed properties are locate…
€164,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Complex with City View in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are located …
€109,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Complex with City View in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are located …
€62,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yeni Karakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yeni Karakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 15
Flats for Sale in a Complex with Parking Lot in Pursaklar, Ankara The modern-designed flats …
€106,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€76,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€72,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Flats Suits to Investment in Ankara Pursaklar Luxury flats are situated in Ankara Pur…
€109,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Affordable Apartments with Forest and City Views in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartme…
€82,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 8
Affordable Apartments with Forest and City Views in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartme…
€80,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments Close to Transportation Facilities in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are…
€126,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments Close to Transportation Facilities in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are…
€96,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments Close to Transportation Facilities in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are…
€82,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 10
Forest and City View Properties in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Properties for sale in Anka…
€133,000

