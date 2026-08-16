Residential properties for sale in Altindag, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Altindag, Turkey

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Altindag, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 15
New Luxury Apartments with City Views and Spacious Living Areas in Altındağ, Ankara The bran…
$261,423
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3 bedroom apartment in Altindag, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Altınköy Open Air Museum View in Ankara Altındağ Altındağ is an im…
$115,095
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3 bedroom apartment in Altindag, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 9
Brand New Apartments with Valley View in Ankara Altındağ Altındağ is one of Ankara’s histo…
$119,144
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Altindag, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Flats for Sale In an Advantageous Location in Ankara Altındağ New flats are located i…
$101,607
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