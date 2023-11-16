Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Goelbasi, Turkey

apartments
7
houses
4
11 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly-Built Apartments Near Mogan Lake in Ankara Golbasi Gölbaşı is one of the most popular …
€82,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Designed Apartments For Sale in a Complex in Ankara Golbasi Apartments for sale are l…
€101,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€400,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€321,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€197,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,45M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€1,13M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Design Detached Villas with Garden in Golbasi Ankara Luxury villas are located in a …
€883,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€143,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€107,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
New Apartments Surrounded by Scenic Beauties in Ankara Gölbaşı Luxury apartments are located…
€180,000

