Residential properties for sale in Goelbasi, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Golbasi, Turkey

;
apartments
5
houses
14
19 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Modern Architectural Design in İncek Ankara İncek is a neighborhood of Gö…
$1,56M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,84M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Villas in a Complex Near TED College in Gölbaşı, Ankara As the capital an…
$1,25M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Flats for Sale in İncek Ankara Located along Ankara’s modern development axis, İncek has…
$131,868
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2 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$135,515
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Apartments Near the Lake in Ankara Gölbaşı Brand new apartments are situated in Gö…
$86,755
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Villas with Prestigious Location in a Secured Complex in Incek, Ankara Gölbaşı not…
$1,88M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Villas with Modern Architecture in İncek Ankara İncek is a tranquil neighborhood locate…
$1,08M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of Daily Needs in İncek, Ankara The brand-new ap…
$143,623
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2 bedroom house in Golbasi, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a Prime Location in a Secure Complex with a Pool in İncek, Ankara Gölbaşı is a d…
$354,423
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Brand-New 7-Bedroom Villas in a Luxurious Project in Ankara Gölbaşı Ankara, the capital city…
$1,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Lake View in Prestigious Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Detached villas are lo…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in Gölbaşı, a prime ar…
$479,514
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$218,909
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4 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
$114,194
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2 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
$68,749
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3 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
ЖК "Soli Emerald"Завершение строительства: 30 июня 2023 годаКвартиры 2+1 в городском районе,…
$129,342
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