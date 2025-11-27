Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eskişehir
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Eskişehir, Turkey

Tepebaşı
33
Odunpazarı
32
66 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,32M
Apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$22,68M
Villa 7 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
$8,06M
NicoleNicole
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,62M
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
$2,15M
Apartment in Mahmudiye, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmudiye, Turkey
Area 52 m²
$574,310
MIPIFMIPIF
2 room apartment in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,57M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
$1,39M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/8
$1,73M
AuraAura
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/7
$3,19M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/7
$2,03M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,45M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,96M
Apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 809 m²
$10,44M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,73M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/7
$2,03M
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
$6,38M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$5,16M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,61M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/5
$1,51M
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,67M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
$2,41M
Villa 6 rooms in Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Keskin Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
$14,50M
2 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
$1,86M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,14M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,03M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
$2,73M
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$29,59M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
$3,48M
Villa 4 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
$5,08M
Property types in Eskişehir

apartments
houses

Properties features in Eskişehir, Turkey

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
