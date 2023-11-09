UAE
Residential properties for sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Etimesgut
4
Ata Mahallesi
3
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€155,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
2
174 m²
17
Luxurious Flats for Sale in Ankara Çakırlar with First Class Interior Materials The flats fo…
€236,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
3
1
94 m²
14
Investment Properties in an Advantageous Location in Etimesgut Ankara Modern properties are …
€126,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
8
6
450 m²
3
Detached Houses for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Gölbaşı İncek Luxury houses for sale are loc…
€1,40M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
2
81 m²
12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€142,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
2
1
54 m²
12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€117,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
2
77 m²
8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€142,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
2
1
54 m²
8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€117,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
2
81 m²
12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€137,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
2
1
54 m²
12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€104,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
6
2
193 m²
15
City View Apartments for sale Close to Goksu Park Etimesgut Ankara Stylish apartments are s…
€248,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
184 m²
11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€226,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€142,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€126,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
3
1
105 m²
5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€93,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
2
1
80 m²
5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€73,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
4
2
146 m²
16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
1
74 m²
17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€122,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
2
1
48 m²
17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€91,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
2
205 m²
17
New Flats in a Complex with Indoor Parking Lot in a Prestigious Area in Ankara Yenimahalle T…
€237,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking
Ballikpinar, Turkey
8
4
391 m²
Luxury Villas in a Secure Complex with Pool in a Prestigious Area in Golbasi Ankara The luxu…
€800,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
2
180 m²
11
Brand New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Ankara Yenimahalle For sale are…
€138,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
2
180 m²
9
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City Views in Ankara Yenimahalle Apartments for sale are locat…
€153,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
5
500 m²
22/22
Luxury Duplex 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrastr…
€794,800
Recommend
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
5
280 m²
15/15
Comfortable Apartment 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external …
€378,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
3
139 m²
10/10
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrast…
€147,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
2
117 m²
3/3
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external in…
€128,700
Recommend
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
2
185 m²
1/30
Price on request
Recommend
