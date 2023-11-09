Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenimahalle

Residential properties for sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

Etimesgut
4
Ata Mahallesi
3
28 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€155,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxurious Flats for Sale in Ankara Çakırlar with First Class Interior Materials The flats fo…
€236,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Properties in an Advantageous Location in Etimesgut Ankara Modern properties are …
€126,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Hacilar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Gölbaşı İncek Luxury houses for sale are loc…
€1,40M
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€142,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€117,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€142,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€117,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€137,000
1 room apartment with balcony in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€104,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 15
City View Apartments for sale Close to Goksu Park Etimesgut Ankara Stylish apartments are s…
€248,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€226,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€142,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€126,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€93,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€73,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€180,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€91,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 17
New Flats in a Complex with Indoor Parking Lot in a Prestigious Area in Ankara Yenimahalle T…
€237,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking in Ballikpinar, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with parking
Ballikpinar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Luxury Villas in a Secure Complex with Pool in a Prestigious Area in Golbasi Ankara The luxu…
€800,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 11
Brand New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Ankara Yenimahalle For sale are…
€138,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City Views in Ankara Yenimahalle Apartments for sale are locat…
€153,000
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 22/22
Luxury Duplex 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrastr…
€794,800
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 15/15
Comfortable Apartment 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external …
€378,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/10
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrast…
€147,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/3
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external in…
€128,700
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request

Property types in Yenimahalle

apartments
houses

Properties features in Yenimahalle, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir