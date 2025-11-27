Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Odunpazarı, Turkey

apartments
24
houses
3
27 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/4
$7,52M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,02M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,89M
4 room apartment in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/3
$3,77M
Apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 210 m²
$3,71M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
$1,60M
2 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
$1,85M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/1
$1,91M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/5
$1,50M
5 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
5 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
$9,25M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,61M
Villa 7 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
$8,04M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,97M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,38M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
$1,97M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,09M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/8
$1,65M
2 room apartment in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,56M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,75M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
$2,72M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,54M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
$3,86M
Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
$176,994
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
$2,41M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$5,15M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,11M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
$5,80M
