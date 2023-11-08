Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sincan, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 14
Brand-New Apartments in Secure Complex in Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and one of …
€123,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New Apartments Offering Investment Opportunity in Ankara Sincan Modern-designed apartments a…
€127,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in New Boutique Project in Ankara Sincan Apartments for sale in Ank…
€136,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in New Boutique Project in Ankara Sincan Apartments for sale in Ank…
€123,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in New Boutique Project in Ankara Sincan Apartments for sale in Ank…
€80,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sincan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments within a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Ankara The modern-designed apartmen…
€182,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sincan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments within a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Ankara The modern-designed apartmen…
€173,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments within a Complex with Indoor Swimming Pool in Ankara The modern-designed apartmen…
€144,000

