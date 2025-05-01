Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Bodrum
9
Muğla
212
Izmir
53
Fethiye
50
24 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
$945,846
$945,846
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
$3,82M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum
$1,72M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kargicak area
$452,894
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torba, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center
$934,539
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga district
$789,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxing. New furnished villas
$795,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
$2,72M
$2,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
Premium villas with panoramic views
$844,585
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
$1,95M
$1,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/8
a great option for life on the coast of the Mediterranean
$617,582
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey. Villas with large gardens
$1,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk
$579,438
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
$834,570
$834,570
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea
$2,44M
Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 151 m²
A detached villa with a private pool in a residential complex on the seafront.
$661,216
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
A new project of villas in a complex
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
a spacious 3+1 villa with an amazing view of the mountains in the Kargicak area
$550,816
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/9
$612,018
$612,018
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 9/12
Luxury villa with infrastructure in Alanya
$1,28M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/7
Premium residential complex in Kargicak, Alanya
$244,807
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 704 m²
Floor 1/11
Villas 3+1 and 1+1 in Kargicak with sea view
$1,32M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique designer villa 5 + 1 in the eco-district of Kargicak.
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
4+1 villas with sea view in the Kargicak area.
$753,590
