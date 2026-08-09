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Pool Villas for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Muğla
265
Fethiye
44
Izmir
33
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13 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3+1 villas in a protected area of ​​the Bodrum PeninsulaIn the heart of the picturesq…
$900,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faralya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faralya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A seaside villa in Faralya—a place where nature becomes part of your life There are places …
$680,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Benefits of the project:Private pool Private beach Sea view Common pools with water slides A…
$730,519
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Living by the water is a dream that can become a reality.In the center of Fethiye, just 150 …
$550,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in the FABAY residential complex in Adabuku Bay is one of the best options for liv…
$775,890
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Savran, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savran, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: Turkish Citizenship Opportunity through …
$550,209
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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