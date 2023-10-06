Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 698 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
€3,04M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 551 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
€2,23M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
€585,500
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4
€492,500

