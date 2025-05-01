Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Bodrum
9
Muğla
212
Izmir
53
Fethiye
50
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy beach…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Esme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Esme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
$402,453
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
$750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes Villa 4+1 with pool Plot 470 m2 Villa area 245 m2 3…
$860,704
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and pe…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  It …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom of th…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: villas4+1i4+2Premiclassical Basket -Zh…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of the…
$844,585
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,51M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya, you will recall: Villaclac -Piss -Udino -Udinite -Equal…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$578,899
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is saturat…
$537,505
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view of t…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas with panoramic views in the mountai…
$834,570
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 4+1 villas with a pool and a sea vi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new project of villas in a complex with …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a spacious 3+1 villa with an amazing view of the mountains in the Karghydzh…
$550,816
Leave a request

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go