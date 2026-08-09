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Seaview Villas for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
Bodrum
6
Muğla
265
Fethiye
44
Izmir
33
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84 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$8,42M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Beautiful Views in Yahşi Bodrum The detached villas a…
$2,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas in a Project with All Hotel Services and a Private Beach in Bodrum Türkbükü …
$9,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with chic sea views and Yalykavak districtan isolated plot of 1,870 m2 with centuries-…
$1,000,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Shell & Core Villa with Marina and Sea Views in Bodrum Yalıkavak This detached villa is loca…
$2,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 468 m²
Villas in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Yalıkavak, Bodrum The villas are located in Yalık…
$3,99M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$870,200
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan The Gündoğan region is located right i…
$5,46M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
6-Bedroom Sea View Houses with Spacious Garden Areas in Bodrum Gümüşlük The houses are locat…
$2,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
New Detached Villa for Sale in Kuşadası Near Daily Amenities Located near the ancient city o…
$381,515
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas with a Private Pool in Bodrum Konacık Detached villas are located …
$1,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Villas with Private Pools in a Secure Complex in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one the most …
$2,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Villas with Sea View and Pool in Bodrum, Walking Distance to the Beach The detached villas a…
$632,390
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Detached villas are situated in Gümüşl…
$988,471
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Panoramic Sea View Villas with Private Pools in Gümüşlük Bodrum Gümüşlük, one of the oldest …
$2,24M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gumusluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Villa with Sea View and Private Pool in Yalıkavak Bodrum The villa is located in Y…
$587,302
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Luxury Villas with Pools in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan Gündoğan, in the…
$1,76M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
6-Bedroom Houses With Private Pool and Garden in Gölköy, Bodrum Gölköy, one of Bodrum’s most…
$11,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$453,054
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Detached Sea-View Villas with Private Pools in Bodrum Yalıkavak These elegant villas are sit…
$1,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Home with Sea and Marina Views in Yalıkavak Bodrum The detached home for sale in Bo…
$2,91M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Detached Villas with Sea View and Smart Home System in Bodrum Yalıkavak The Yalıkavak area h…
$2,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Pools and Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşa…
$465,907
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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