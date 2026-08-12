Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Phuket
35
Choeng Thale
3840
Rawai
1206
Si Sunthon
563
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381 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
LAY23105 This sea view apartment is an excellent option for buyers who want more livi…
$271,064
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
PAT22672 Step into the world of smart property investing with this unique co-ownershi…
$106,157
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$244,230
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
PAT23074 With a total area of 178.84 sq.m., this two-bedroom duplex provides signific…
$725,455
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
PAT6507 Luxury villa located in the famous area of the island - Patong. This resort i…
$990,909
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
LAY6909 For Investment Only! A new stylish project of boutique villas in Phuket with …
$392,039
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Apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 33 m²
CHE5341 Windows of this one-bedroom apartment overlook beautiful mountains and this v…
$84,926
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2 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 161 m²
KAM5518 Four adjacent units on the fourth floor have been combined into a single expa…
$656,843
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
SUR7266 It is a luxurious villa in glorious location, mere minutes from the shore, wi…
$2,42M
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4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
LAY6598 Luxurious complex of private villas located in the Layan area. The main advan…
$1,45M
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5 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 816 m²
KAM6523 Luxurious villa for sale in a guarded complex with panoramic sea views. On tw…
$5,83M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
SUR22148 Nestled in the heart of Phuket, this exceptional villa offers 325 square met…
$1,06M
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4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
RAW22513 This exceptional villa offers panoramic sea views and a serene retreat surro…
$6,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
PAT22106 Discover modern sophistication in this 3 Bedroom Apartment in Patong. Meticu…
$750,075
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4 bedroom apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHU22652 This stylish 4-bedroom villa offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and…
$455,566
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2 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
BAN22715 Specifications: Developed by Gaona Phuket Co., Ltd, this contemporary reside…
$471,760
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4 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
CHA6911 Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can…
$1,82M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 196 m²
KAM5313 Only 100 meters to the beach! This exclusive development offers a unique comb…
$1,51M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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5 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 662 m²
AOP7097 If you dream about luxury and serene living in a stunning natural area, look …
$3,63M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
PAT22104 Discover modern sophistication in this 1 Bedroom Apartment in Patong. Meticu…
$233,373
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
CAP5363 This unique 2 story villa is located on a hillside overlooking beautiful Phan…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
LAG22778 This 131 sq.m three-bedroom residence on the 4th floor offers a refined comb…
$738,842
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4 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
KAT4199 Conveniently located on a private elevated position overlooking the cosmopoli…
$2,28M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
KAT22411 Discover your perfect coastal retreat in this elegant two-bedroom condominiu…
$638,404
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 907 m²
KAM5544 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms Sea and jungle view 750 sq.m. tropical garden 54 sq.…
$2,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
BAN22714 Specifications: Developed by Gaona Phuket Co., Ltd, this contemporary reside…
$413,712
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
BAN21867 Discover unparalleled luxury living at this condominium in Bang Tao, strateg…
$206,936
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5 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 980 m²
PAN21936 Presenting an opulent residence that epitomizes luxury living, this expansiv…
$6,60M
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4 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
KAR22394 This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karo…
$1,48M
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Property types in Phuket Province

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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