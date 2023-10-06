Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,634
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/7
€220,530
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€246,460
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€189,980
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Infrastructure: Indoor condo with panoramic sea views and sunset Several pools on site 2 gym…
€367,500
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
The 1-bedroom apartment in the new complex is fully equipped for a comfortable stay and perm…
€271,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
The 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex is fully equipped for a comfortable stay and perm…
€391,000
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€107,826
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
The modern residential complex will be located in one of the greenest areas of Phuket, just …
€469,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
This luxurious condominium in the Kamala area was built in December 2017. It includes 128 ap…
€597,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 8
A luxurious penthouse in this condominium – is a great place for a big family or a short vac…
€734,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
One-bedroom apartments in this condominium will be a great place for a family or a short res…
€200,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/7
Three bedroom apartment in the condominium. The apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
€270,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 8
Spacious two-bedroom apartment of 78 sq.m., suitable for both families with children and for…
€263,500
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/6
€207,951
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€98,584
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,25M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
€383,476
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 3/3
€485,218
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/7
€111,575
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,185
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,185
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
€385,094
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
€1,43M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 7
€533,155
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
€291,131
Condo with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€117,762
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
This property is a SqM penthouse with  bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
€744,515
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€156,862

