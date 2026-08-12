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Pool Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Phuket
35
Choeng Thale
3840
Rawai
1206
Si Sunthon
563
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305 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy 2-room apartment of 33.15 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the condominium under construction …
$176,131
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 8
The perfect combination of comfort and investment in one of the most attractive areas of Phu…
$132,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale luxury 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 60 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$274,554
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$244,230
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
The apartment is ready-made, furnished, and equipped, so you can move in immediately after t…
$100,604
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$339,119
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions!   …
$339,091
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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3 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/6
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$358,608
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2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 90 square meters. The apartmen…
$326,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
PRES-SALE - Closed sales. Ready to live fullyYour perfect apartment by the sea from 110.500 …
$110,347
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1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$162,605
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
❗️3,100,000 🛏 1 🚿 1 ванна🍳 ❄️ 🏖 🔒 🏊 1 🏋️‍♂️ 🖥️ ▪она коворкинга🅿️
$99,383
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2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$258,315
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$289,573
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,287
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao tha…
$103,509
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment in the Laguna Phuket area is an ideal option for living and investment, which …
$213,405
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready solution for living or investment! The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with …
$118,700
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/7
I sell an apartment in the most prestigious area of Phuket island - Laguna.Apartment with on…
$208,000
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
An attractive investment opportunity! Yield: from 6% per annum!Installments available!Full f…
$110,451
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$220,940
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/7
🌴 Resort-style residential complex near Kamala Beach A modern residential development jus…
$117,126
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We present you a premium property in Phuket — a modern studio apartment of 45 sq.m in a luxu…
$197,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$339,078
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$619,591
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1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
Stylish, Ready-to-Move-In Apartment with Private Pool Access for Only 6.8 Million THB. Excel…
$218,351
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,260
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
34 sq.m Apartment in New Eco-Friendly and Technologically Advanced Condominium in Bang Tao A…
$153,033
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Property types in Phuket Province

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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